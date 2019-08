We were privileged to have James Long the new Men’s Basketball Coach for WVU Tech on Kirby’s Korner on 7/31/19 . We are looking forward to getting to know you better at all the games this year!! #voiceofthegoldenbears #kirbyskorner #wwnr #wvutech #wvutechbasketball

Listen to Dave Kirby’s interview with new WVU Tech Head Basketball Coach James Long here: