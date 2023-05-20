WVU Tech hosting Camp STEM this summer, free for Raleigh County students



Beckley, W. Va. – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is hosting Camp STEM again this year, southern West Virginia’s premier camp for high school students interested in science, technology, engineering and math. The camp will be June 25-30, 2023 on WVU Tech’s campus. Students will stay on campus in a residence hall and will move in on June 25 and move out June 30. Applications and deposits are due June 1, 2023 by 4:30 p.m.



This overnight camp will allow high school students to stay at WVU Tech’s campus for the week. Students will take a variety of STEM classes, conduct experiments and further explore careers in STEM. Professors from WVU Tech’s engineering, mathematics, sciences and forensic investigation will be leading the classes.



Camp counselors will be upper-class WVU Tech students majoring in biology, chemistry, engineering or math. The counselors live in the residence halls with students and give insight into what it might be like to study in a STEM field at the college level and what it’s like to be a student at WVU Tech.



“Campers will work with STEM faculty on fun activities, work in teams to complete engineering design projects and learn about college life. Industry partners work with students to show career paths and offer challenging problems for the students to solve. The goal is to foster passion in the STEM fields and examine different career paths. Plus, students find the fun and joy in meeting new people with similar interests,” says Dr. Nathan Galinsky, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering.

The camp is $600 for the week and includes all meals, residence hall room, t-shirts, camp activities and field trips. Raleigh County Board of Education has provided scholarships for those who are Raleigh County public school students and can attend for free. Other scholarships are available through generous industry sponsors, for students, and those interested should contact Dr. Galinsky directly.



To learn more or register for Camp STEM, visit camps.wvutech.edu. Questions about Camp STEM and scholarships can be sent to Dr. Nathan Galinsky at 304-929-1651 or email ngalinsk@mail.wvu.edu.