WVU Tech invites high school students to compete in computer programming competition for scholarships and prizes

West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) Department of Computer Science and Information Systems is hosting a high school programming competition Saturday, February 26, 2022. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Carter Hall, on the WVU Tech campus at 322 South Kanawha Street in Beckley.



According to Dr. Ranjith Munasinghe, the goal of the competition is to promote computer science education within high schools in the state and showcase the opportunities that potential students have at WVU Tech.



The all-day event will test students’ problem-solving and programming skills and is open to all high school students. The top three teams will receive scholarships and prizes.



Each member of the winning teams will receive prizes and WVU Tech scholarships. First prize winners will receive gift cards valued up to $300 and a $3,000 per year scholarship. Second place winners will receive gift cards valued up to $200 and a $2,000 per year scholarship, and third place winners will receive gift cards valued up to $100 and a $1,000 per year scholarship. The scholarships are renewable for four years if the student progresses toward graduation. These scholarships are open to be used for any degree program at WVU Tech.



Each school may send as many students as they wish. One faculty member from each school must be present during the competition. The faculty member will receive a stipend of $150. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments are included.



The 2022 programming competition is sponsored by the Carter Family Foundation. To register for the competition or to learn more, visit https://cs-is.wvutech.edu/highSchoolComp.php.

Additional questions about the competition can be sent to Dr. Ranjith Munasinghe at Ranjith.Munasinghe@mail.wvu.edu.