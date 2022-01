(RV) #WVUTech aims for baker’s dozen1/6/2022 | Men’s Basketball | Box Score(RV) WVU Tech cooked up its 12th consecutive win as they defeated Indiana University Southeast in River States Conference (RSC) action 87-69 Thursday. The Golden Bears now boast a record of 15-2, 6-0 (RSC) while the Grenadiers move to 5-13, 3-4 (RSC).