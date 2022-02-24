WVU Tech Men’s and Women’s teams start Tournament with wins

No. 1E WVU Tech takes down No. 4W IU Southeast2/23/2022 | Men’s Basketball | Box ScoreNo. 1 East WVU Tech earned a 77-59 victory over Indiana University Southeast in a quarterfinal of the River States Conference (RSC) Championship Wednesday. The Golden Bears will next host No. 2 West Alice Lloyd Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center with a tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

No. 3E WVU Tech moves past No. 2W Oakland City2/23/2022 | Women’s Basketball | Box ScoreNo. 3 East WVU Tech earned an 81-74 victory over No. 2 West Oakland City University in a quarterfinal of the River States Conference Championship Wednesday. The Golden Bears will next travel to No. 1 East University of Rio Grande Saturday for a semifinal match-up.