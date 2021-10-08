WVU Tech Men’s Basketball Schedule released.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) WVU Tech head men’s basketball coach James Long has released the program’s 2021-2022 schedule.

Tech ended its 2020-2021 campaign with a record of 13-7 after falling in a second round game of the NAIA National Championship. On top of a national tournament appearance, the Golden Bears were crowned the River States Conference champions last year.

This season’s slate is made up of 11 non-conference games and 19 River States Conference (RSC) contests. All weeknight conference match-ups are scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. while the Saturday tilts around the league are scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

The Gold and Blue begins the regular season October 29 when they host Alderson Broaddus University in Beckley at 6:00 p.m.

On November 16 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the team will begin conference play when they face Point Park University. Last season, Tech split with Point Park in two RSC match-ups.

WVU Tech will take a break from RSC play when they travel to Kingsport, Tennessee for two games in the NAIA Showcase November 27-28.

Beginning December 21, the Golden Bears will have a five-game home stand starting with a contest against Indiana University East and concluding January 15 when they host Brescia University in Summersville, West Virginia.

The regular season will conclude on February 19 when the Golden Bears celebrate their seniors and host RSC opponent Ohio Christian University.

WWNR will carry every Golden Bears game on air and online at WWNRRadio.com with play by play by Tim Harper Junior.