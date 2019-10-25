52.4 F
WVU Tech Mens Basketball Season Opener Nov 1

By WWNR
Local

WWNR will be airing the first WVU Tech Mens Basketball Friday Nov 1 at 5PM

BECKLEY, West Virginia — WVU Tech head men’s basketball coach James Long has released the program’s 2019-2020 schedule.

The slate is made up of 13 non-conference games and 17 River States Conference (RSC) contests. All weeknight conference match-ups, with the exception of one, are scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. while the Saturday tilts around the league are scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Tech ended its 2018-2019 campaign with a record of 30-5 after falling in a second round of the NAIA DII National Championship. It was the first time in program history that a Golden Bear team has made it past the first round of a National Championship.

The Gold and Blue begins the regular season November 1 when they travel to Portsmouth, Ohio to compete against Berkeley College during the Shawnee State Classic.

On November 5 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the team will begin conference play when they face Carlow University. Last season, Tech defeated the Celtics twice in RSC contests.

WVU Tech will then take a break from RSC play until Ohio Christian University travels to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on December 3.

Beginning January 23, the Golden Bears will have a four-game home stand starting with a contest against Midway University and concluding on February 1 when they face Indiana University Kokomo.

The regular season will conclude on February 22 with a road trip to RSC opponent University of Rio Grande.

WVU Tech is already making an impact on the community of Beckley, starting with a Shoe Drive being held at Crescent Elementary School next Thursday, September 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, check out the full story here.

