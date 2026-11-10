WVU Tech Named Regional Partner for Scripps National Spelling Bee

Beckley, WV-West Virginia University Institute of Technology has been selected as the exclusive Scripps National Spelling Bee regional partner for West Virginia and Northeast Kentucky, bringing a prestigious academic competition to Southern West Virginia.

WVU Tech will host the regional spelling bee in March 2027, welcoming nearly 50 students and their families to the Beckley campus. Regional champions will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May, where competitors will have the chance to vie for the coveted Scripps Cup.

University President T. Ramon Stuart said the partnership provides an opportunity to showcase WVU Tech while strengthening relationships with K-12 schools throughout the region. Beckley City Manager Phillip T. Jarrell praised the university’s commitment to supporting education and academic excellence.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee reaches millions of students each year through classroom resources and academic programming. Organizers say participation helps students develop public speaking skills, build confidence, strengthen critical thinking abilities and foster a lifelong love of learning.

Regional Spelling Bee Coordinator Lindsay Stepanek said the competition has a rich history in West Virginia and provides students with a unique opportunity to demonstrate language skills and perform before a large audience. Schools in the region can enroll in the 2026-2027 spelling bee program through January 29, 2027.