WVU Tech offing Hospitality Culinary program

WVU Tech and WVU Potomac State College have teamed up to bring a new two year program to Beckley, WV. The Hospitality Culinary program may seem singularly focused, but that is not the case. This diverse program offers hands-on experience and classroom knowledge.

The Hospitality Culinary program is offered through WVU Potomac State College. It is offered through the WVU Tech campus right here in Beckley, WV. The focus is to provide students, whether they are traditional or not so traditional students, the opportunity to receive a two year degree in tourism and hospitality with an emphasis on culinary studies.

Students learn all about different spices, herbs, cuts of meats, bitters, sweets and that’s not even scraping the surface of the hands-on experience students will receive in a commercial kitchen. The classroom isn’t left out, but the fun continues in the kitchen!

Many students leave their higher education not knowing what to even do with their degree. Not with a Hospitality-Culinary degree. Students gain in-depth knowledge of job opportunities. They will understand not only the food side of the industry, but also the key aspects of the hospitality and tourism industry as a whole. This allows students to enter various aspects of the industry.

And then you’ll bring it all together in an internship that will build your skills, your network and your confidence.

What are some of the career possibilities?

Executive Chef

Hotel Manager

Director of Dining in higher education/healthcare/retirement community

Event Manager

Banquet/Catering Manager

Food Sales Manager

Cruise Ship Chef

Food Truck Operator

Resort/Club Chef

We sat down with Chef Devin Noor to get an in-depth look at the program. She is the Director and Instructor. Chef Devin brings to the kitchen years of experience in culinary education, running full-scale food service programs and operating successful small businesses. She is the perfect person to get you kicked off into this diverse industry.

Listen to our full interview with Chef Devin here:

