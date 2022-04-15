WVU Tech President Announces Retirement

Beckley- WV =After more than a decade of service to West Virginia University Institute of Technology, Campus President Carolyn Long announced her upcoming retirement during a Beckley Campus meeting held on Thursday. She plans to leave her post as campus president in December 2022.

Under Long’s leadership which began in January 2011, WVU Tech has grown in enrollment and added highly sought-after academic programs. As noted by Reed, in 2017, she oversaw the completion of the transition of WVU Tech from its former home in Montgomery to its new campus in Beckley.

Prior to her appointment in early 2007 to the WVU Board of Governors where she served as the first female chair from 2008-2011, and her tenure at WVU Tech, Long was an educator and business owner. She began her career in 1970 as an elementary teacher and progressed to principal, then became the first female superintendent for Braxton County Schools before retiring in 2009.

The WVU Office of the Provost will create and convene a committee to identify qualified candidates through a national search for the WVU Tech leadership role. The University hopes to have a permanent Beckley Campus president in place by Jan. 1, 2023.