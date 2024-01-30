WVU Tech receives HSTA grant that will serve West Virginia high school students





Beckley, W.Va. – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has received a grant for more than $70,000 from the Health Sciences Technology Academy (HSTA) for a high school science, engineering, math, technology and medicine (STEM+M) Summer Institute this summer.



The partnership between WVU Tech and HSTA will allow for approximately 100 students high school sophomores and ten teachers from across West Virginia to visit WVU Tech during the summer. The students will explore STEM and health science opportunities by working with faculty at Tech.



HSTA will cover the cost of all students and teachers attending the Summer Institute. This partnership expands HSTA camps across the state. Students who attend the camp will explore career fields in STEM+M, investigate their curiosity and learn about opportunities at WVU Tech.



HSTA is a mentoring program in West Virginia focusing on helping underserved students succeed in STEM+M-based undergraduate and graduate programs. The mission of HSTA is to increase the number of underserved students in West Virginia who attend and complete college and pursue degrees in health sciences and STEM+M majors to increase the STEM+M and healthcare workforce in the communities of West Virginia.



“WVU Tech is grateful to HSTA for its trust and Dr. Nathan Galinsky for his leadership of this effort. The sophomore camp for the HSTA Summer Institute 2024 will be important for building the health and STEM pipeline in the Southern 13 West Virginia counties. Hosting this institute underscores the commitment of WVU Tech to pipeline building through STEM education and outreach,” says Dr. Tamara Floyd-Smith, Dean of the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences at WVU Tech.

The camp will take place in July 2024.

From July 15 to 19, teachers will come to campus, meet with faculty, get trained on various activities to help run activities the following week. Students will attend the camp from July 21 to 26, led by a group of teachers with faculty mentors in activities.

“I am excited for the opportunity to empower the next generation of students that possess a passion for health sciences,” says Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program Chairperson and Assistant Professor Hillary Parcell. “We have a rich history of producing outstanding, qualified nurses from our nursing program. Collaboration with the School of Nursing will allow this immersive experience where curiosity meets opportunity to ignite an interest in the minds of our youth. I am eager for this opportunity as we look to provide nurses for West Virginia and beyond.”

For more information on the Summer Institute, please contact Dr. Nathan Galinsky at 304-929-1651 or email ngalinsk@mail.wvu.edu.