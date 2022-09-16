WVU Tech recognized on 2022 NAIA National Awards Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced its honorees in addition to nearly 11,000 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes and close to 2,000 NAIA Scholar Teams as a part of its annual NAIA National Awards Day on Thursday. The day recognizes the association’s highest individual honors and achievements of NAIA student-athletes, administrators and coaches. Additionally, the association announced the three-member class of the 2022-23 NAIA Hall of Fame.

WVU Tech landed eight NAIA Scholar Teams for the 2021-2022 season including men’s soccer, golf, softball, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s indoor and outdoor track & field and volleyball. The Golden Bears avearged a 3.31 GPA amongst those teams including a team-best 3.55 from women’s basketball. To view all of the NAIA Scholar Team recipients (by SCHOOL), click HERE.

The Golden Bears combined for 45 student-athletes as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete Award winners for the 2021-2021 season. Tech was led by baseball who had eight from the 2022 roster earn the accolade. See below for the complete list of Golden Bears.