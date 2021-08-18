WVU Tech Students welcomed by community back to campus.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) Students at WVU Tech were welcomed back to campus by local businesses Tuesday evening> Several local businesses teaming with Beckley Events shared information and giveaways with students from around the world who have come to Beckley to study at the campus located adjacent to downtown. Among the businesses that were in attendance were United Bank – Hebrews Coffee, Hibbett Sports, Beckley ARH, Visit SWV, Stewards Individual Placement Program, The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Chase Bank, Beckley Events, The Pottery Place, McDonald’s and The Southern Communications Family of Radio Stations which includes WWNR. WWNR will again be broadcasting the WVU Tech Basketball games this Fall.