WVU Tech to host the True Black History Museum exhibit

Beckley, WV – As part of their Homecoming events and in honor of Black History Month, West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) will host the True Black History Museum exhibit on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Learning Commons, Second Floor of the Learning Resource Center at 512 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV.



The exhibit is entitled “A tribute to the African-American Journey,” and guides visitors through the African American experience through early civilizations in Africa, the Transatlantic Slade Trade, to the Civil Rights and Black Power movement and modern-day. The traveling museum includes artifacts that date to the 1700s. The collection highlights and celebrates the contributions of African Americans in the arts, sciences, sports, entertainment, education and politics in America. There are also original documents from Martin Luther King, Jr., Booker T. Washington, Rosa Parks, George Washington Carver and President Barack Obama.



The museum was established to help preserve the history of African American people and to educate others on Black history as told by Black narrators.



The True Black History Museum is sponsored by WVU Tech, WVU Tech Student Activities Board and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those attending must wear a mask inside the Learning Commons.



WVU Tech’s Homecoming activities will be February 9-19. A complete schedule is at homecoming.wvutech.edu.