WVU Tech welcomes Dr. Tamara Floyd Smith as dean of engineering and sciences

Beckley, WV- After a nationwide search, West Virginia University Institute of Technology is pleased to announce Tamara Floyd Smith, Ph.D., P.E. as the dean of the nationally recognized Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences.

In this role, Floyd Smith will serve as the chief academic and administrative officer of the College of Engineering and Sciences and will report to the campus provost.

Floyd Smith comes to WVU Tech from Tuskegee University, where she most recently served as associate provost with broad responsibility for academic affairs, including the planning and implementation of face-to-face and virtual instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also served as a professor of chemical engineering at Tuskegee University, instructing courses at all levels from undergraduate to doctoral studies.

She has served as a principal investigator for millions of dollars in grant funding, published dozens of peer reviewed publications and jointly holds two U.S. patents. In addition to her work in traditional scientific research, she has also conducted engineering education research with a focus on the relationship between belonging and student engagement. She has served as a rotating program officer in the Division of Undergraduate Education at the National Science Foundation (NSF). In that role, she administered the Improving Undergraduate STEM Education (IUSE), Scholarships in STEM (S-STEM) and Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Programs.

Campus President Carolyn Long looks forward to having Floyd Smith on board.

“We are so pleased to have Dr. Floyd Smith join our campus community. She has a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise that will be beneficial in our ongoing efforts to best prepare future scientists and engineers for the workforce and life after college,” said Long.

Dr. Floyd Smith will be joining the Golden Bear family on July 1, 2022 and she looks forward to this new opportunity.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be chosen to serve as the next dean of the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences. I am looking forward to working closely with faculty, staff, administrators and students to collaboratively move the college forward on strategic objectives,” said Floyd Smith.

Floyd Smith graduated Summa Cum Laude from Tuskegee University with a bachelor’s in chemical engineering in 1996. She completed her graduate studies in chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where she received a master’s degree in 1998 and completed requirements for a Ph.D. in 2001. She completed both the 2017-2018 Senior Leadership Academy sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) and the American Academic Leadership Institute as well as the NSF-sponsored Opportunities for Underrepresented Scholars (OURS) Post Graduate Certificate Leadership Program in 2015. She is married with two children.

About the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences

For more than sixty-five years, our College has been building a reputation as a premier institution for the advancement and dissemination of knowledge in engineering, engineering technology (engineering with a focus on application), sciences and mathematics. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the ABET accreditation of our five engineering programs, three engineering technology programs and computer science program, ensuring our graduates have access to the enhanced employment opportunities an accredited program offers.

About WVU Tech

For more than 120 years, we have been building a powerful reputation for academic rigor and for producing graduates with real-world skills. While our faculty enjoy an environment that encourages research and professional development, our primary focus is on classroom instruction and ushering our students into successful careers.