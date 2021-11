BECKLEY, WV -(WWNR)- (RV) WVU Tech men’s basketball defeated NCAA DII Alderson Broaddus University 93-67 Friday evening to open the 2021-2022 season.

The Golden Bears had five players hit double digits including a game-high 21 points from Tamon Scruggs who finished a perfect 6-for-6 from the bonus line. Scruggs also had eight rebounds and four assists.

