WVUTech set to host camp at YMCA

BECKLEY, West Virginia — The YMCA and WVU Tech are proud to serve up this volleyball camp under Head Coach Amber Linville , her staff and players. This camp will be a week long experience for beginners as well as advanced players alike.

The camp is structured to teach the key skills and techniques of being a solid player while also touching on team aspects to succeed while playing the game. Three sessions will be offered, for elementary school players, middle school players and high school players to better prepare players for their upcoming seasons and tryouts.

This opportunity will be August 1-5, 2022 at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley. High school players will kick it off 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the middle school session 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the elementary session 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out the YMCA page for more information and sign-ups.