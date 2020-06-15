WWE Backlash results, recaps and analysis

WWE Backlash has historically been a night when any lingering tensions and rivalries from WrestleMania are put to bed. While Money in the Bank slid in between WrestleMania 36 and Backlash in 2020, there’s still one major score to settle — the presupposed “Greatest Match Ever” between Edge and Randy Orton.

All four top singles champions will also be in action Sunday at the WWE Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida. Drew McIntyre puts his WWE championship on the line against Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman defends against The Miz & John Morrison for the Universal title and Nia Jax challenges for Asuka’s Raw women’s champion. SmackDown women’s champion Bayley is defending her other title, as she and Sasha Banks put their newly won women’s tag team titles on the line against both The IIconics and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.

The United States championship (Apollo Crews vs. Andrade) and Raw tag titles (Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders) are also on the line, with Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus rounding out the card.

Tim Fiorvanti and Sean Coyle are breaking it all down live, as it happens, with Coyle rating each match on his personalized scale of 0-5.

Match in progress

Raw women’s championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Recaps

The storyline surrounding tonight’s encounter between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus is not for everyone. The subject could be perceived in poor taste as it revolved around Sheamus’ attempts to draw on Hardy’s previous, real-life, substance and alcohol abuse issues and the suggestion that he’s reverted to his old ways.

On the other side, the story reminds us of the demons that Hardy has overcome in his life to reach this stage of his career leading to, what could be, one more significant run in the WWE.

Sheamus was aggressive early and to counter that, Hardy frequently targeted Sheamus’ knee to slow the big man down. Unfortunately, Sheamus used that same tactic when he slammed Hardy’s knee onto the top of the steel ring posts. With Hardy struggling to stand, Sheamus dominated.

The resilient Hardy fought back and after a successful whisper in the wind, he was back in the match. He proceeded to duck a Brogue kick attempt and connect with a sling blade, but it simply wasn’t enough. When Hardy ascended the top rope for a Swanton Bomb attempt, Sheamus knocked him down, executed hit patented white noise and then locked in a Texas cloverleaf.

An exhausted Hardy had one last gasp. He dodged a charging Sheamus, who ran shoulder-first into the ring post, then finally hit his Swanton Bomb, but Sheamus was able to get his foot on the rope to break the count.

The match came to its conclusion when Sheamus connected with a Brogue Kick to Hardy on the outside of the ring as Hardy jumped off the barricade. He nailed him with a second Brogue Kick inside the ring and picked up the win.

What’s next: Something tells me this rivalry isn’t over. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Hardy continue to seek retribution on Sheamus for the mental anguish.

Bayley and Sasha Banks successfully defend the women’s tag team titles at Backlash. WWE

Anyone who predicted the fall of Sasha Banks and Bayley at Backlash was, at the very least, premature in their prognostication.

The newly crowned women’s tag team champions successfully defended their tag team titles against both The IIconics and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross on Sunday night in a match that was packed with frenetic energy.

The triple-threat format allowed the match to flow at a quicker pace and it benefited from that. This was a chaotically entertaining main card opener. Storytelling: 0.50

Execution: 0.50

Match psychology: 0.50

Timing: 0.75

Innovation: 0.75

The decision to have one member of all three teams in the ring at once left the match with very few moments of downtime. The pinfall exchanges were many, and the momentum swings went in every direction.

Everyone had a moment to shine, but the match kicked into high gear once Banks bounced Peyton Royce out of the ring to break up a double-team attempt. Cross hit a double takedown on Bayley and Billie Kay. Bliss hit everyone moving with Thesz presses, punches and forearms.

Royce took everyone out with a crossbody through the ropes, which knocked Banks and Bliss off the apron and onto their tag team partners on the outside. It appeared The IIconics had everything lined up for a moment with their twist on the Magic Killer, but then Bliss and Cross hit a double-team DDT, set up like a 3D, that put Bliss in position to hit Twisted Bliss on Royce.

She did so successfully, but Banks slid in and rolled up Bliss to retain the titles.

What’s next: Banks and Bayley will defend their titles again on Wednesday against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart on NXT. From there, The IIconics could have a claim to another shot, having not been pinned. And while they could stay aligned, singles feuds could very well be in the mix for Bliss and Cross going forward.

United States championship: Apollo Crews def. Andrade

Apollo Crews defeated Andrade on the WWE Backlash Kickoff Show and successfully defended his United States championship. WWE

Apollo Crews is enjoying the finest run of his WWE career. A few weeks ago on Raw, Crews defeated his Sunday opponent, Andrade, to become the United States champion and earn his first WWE title. But Andrade had his sights on a second reign and earned Sunday’s opportunity by winning a triple-threat match against Kevin Owens and an ally of his, Angel Garza, this past Monday night.

Really solid kickoff show match to get things going. Crews and Andrade displayed a high level of athleticism and some great in-ring chemistry. Storytelling: 0.50

Execution: 0.75

Match psychology: 0.75

Timing: 0.75

Innovation: 0.50

Andrade was accompanied by Zelina Vega and Garza, while Owens emerged to lend his voice to commentary and ultimately lend a hand to Crews if need be. To nobody’s surprise, it would be needed.

The first big spot of the match occurred after the two made their way to the outside of the ring and Crews back dropped Andrade onto the steel entrance ramp. He followed that up with a beautiful moonsault off the side of the ring. A few sequences later, back inside the ring, Crews connected with a belly-to-belly suplex, sending Andrade into the turnbuckle, and followed with a Stinger splash.

Andrade battled back and began to shift the tide in his favor when he hit a springboard/draping DDT on the champ inside the ring. But even that wasn’t enough.

Crews initially appeared primed for a victory after connecting with a gorilla press slam/standing moonsault/standing shooting star press combo, but Garza distracted the referee from the ensuing pinfall attempt. Owens stepped in and delivered a stunner to Garza on the outside of the ring. That allowed Crews to catch Andrade with his patented twisting sit-down power bomb for the win.

What’s next: While Crews defeated Andrade on Sunday, I’d expect Garza, and even Owens, who assisted him, to remain in the United States championship picture.

Still to come:

WWE championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw tag team championships: Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders

Edge vs. Randy Orton