WWNR Election Coverage Interviews as Early Voting Begins. Beckley/Raleigh County Candidates

Beckley, WV- Early Voting has begun for all 55 counties in West Virginia. Residents may cast their ballots at county courthouses and annexes between May 1-11th.

Recently the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce held their Future Forward Event that featured 3 Candidate forums. Lola Rizer was there and spoke one on one with several of the candidates attending.

The BECKLEY/RALEIGH COUNTY interviews are listed below.

MAYOR OF BECKLEY

ROBERT DUNLAP – CANDIDATE FOR MAYOR OF BECKLEY

MARVIN ROBINSON – CANDIDATE FOR MAYOR OF BECKLEY

RYAN NEAL – CANDIDATE FOR MAYOR OF BECKLEY

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF

JAMES CANADAY FOR RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF

CANDIDATE FOR BECKLEY CITY COUNCIL

DANIELLE STEWART – CANDIDATE FOR BECKLEY CITY COUNCIL

EMILY TATE – CANDIDATE FOR BECKLEY CITY COUNCIL

JANIE FEE-FEE BULLOCK – CANDIDATE FOR BECKLEY CITY COUNCIL

CANDIDATE FOR COUNTY CLERK

JAMES PAUL CHAPMAN – CANDIDATE FOR COUNTY CLERK

CANDIDATE FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE

RUSSELL WOOTEN – CANDIDATE FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE

DANIEL BURNS CANDIDATE FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE

MICHAEL FROBLE CANDIDATE FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE



MATTHEW BRADFORD CANDIDATE FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE

CANDIDATE FOR MAGISTRATE

JODY LOVELACE-PATRICK -CANDIDATE FOR MAGISTRATE

BERNARD BOSTIC – CANDIDATE FOR MAGISTRATE

TERRY PHILLIPS CANDIDATE FOR MAGISTRATE

RACHEL ROUSCH – CANDIDATE FOR MAGISTRATE