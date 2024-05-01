WWNR Election Coverage Interviews as Early Voting Begins. Beckley/Raleigh County Candidates

Beckley, WV- Early Voting has begun for all 55 counties in West Virginia. Residents may cast their ballots at county courthouses and annexes between May 1-11th.
Recently the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce held their Future Forward Event that featured 3 Candidate forums. Lola Rizer was there and spoke one on one with several of the candidates attending.
The BECKLEY/RALEIGH COUNTY interviews are listed below.
MAYOR OF BECKLEY
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF
CANDIDATE FOR BECKLEY CITY COUNCIL
CANDIDATE FOR COUNTY CLERK
CANDIDATE FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE
CANDIDATE FOR MAGISTRATE