Wynonna Judd recalls ‘breakdown’ in March that led her to address anxiety: ‘I’m a work in progress’

Wynonna Judd is opening up about a breakdown she experienced earlier this year that’s propelled her on a path toward healing.

The 56-year-old country music icon appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday morning, where she touched on her life on her Tennessee farm, where she’s spent the last nine months, as well as her decadeslong battle with anxiety.

“I’m here and I’ve been here since 1984 and I’m not going to stop. I’m finding joy and sorrow here on the land. It’s called real life, I guess,” Judd told hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt.

The “Ramble on Rose” singer hinted that despite its hurdles, 2020 has been a transformative year for the star. She revealed that an event in March led her to realize how to find solitude in times of suffering.

“I’m constantly talking about my healing and recovery process. I was famous at 18, I’m an introvert, and I’ve battled anxiety since the beginning of the Judds. When I came home in March, I had a bit of what they call a breakdown and a breakthrough,” she shared.

“I discovered that silence can be isolation and also solitude, so I’m working that progress thing. And I just needed an option other than the three medications I was taking. I chose to say, ‘OK, let’s get real.'”

Judd says she’s now detoxing from medications she was previously prescribed.

“I just said, ‘I need help.’ And I reached out to the people that you reach out to and I said, ‘What can I do to be a part of the solution, not the problem?'” she recalled.

One way she’s doing her part is by launching her own CBD brand named Harmony. She said it can be used for both pain relief and for calming effects.

“I’ve had a lot of accidents in my life. I’ve lived dangerously. I’m just a part of the process and I’m a work in progress,” Judd said. “Harmony helps me to just move through my day. I got up this morning, I took a shower, I did my kegels, I put on my great bra. Here I am America! There’s no secret guys. We’re all struggling to find a way. For me, it’s being to purpose. I sing because I’m in pain, I sing because I’m happy, I sing to the fans.”

Speaking of her musical career, Judd is navigating life in lockdown by hosting virtual concerts for her fans. Her next one will take place on Dec. 20 through her website, where she’ll sing with her mom, Naomi Judd.

She also touched on a recent reunion with her sister, Ashley Judd, who has previously spoken out against the singer and their mother.

“I played cards with Ashley over the hill last week. We agree to disagree. We’re trying to find a way to connect in a world that’s somewhat divided,” she concluded.

The Judds will receive their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sometime in 2021.

The songwriter said life amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered live concerts for the foreseeable future, has been “sweet and simple.”

“It’s not easy but we feed the animals, we cook, we clean, and we try to keep our people employed,” she said.