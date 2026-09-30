Wyoming County Board of Education Schedules Emergency Meeting to Appoint Interim Superintendent



WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wyoming County Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday, October 1, to appoint an interim superintendent following the resignation of Superintendent John Henry.

A meeting notice dated September 28 states the board will convene at 1 p.m. at the Wyoming County Schools Central Office in Pineville. The agenda lists only one item: the appointment of an interim superintendent.

Henry announced his resignation Monday morning during a board meeting, saying his departure will take effect at the end of the day on October 1. He is leaving the school system to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

Henry has served as superintendent since July 1, 2024, after previously working as assistant superintendent of support services. He was selected by the board in January 2024 to succeed former Superintendent Deirdre Cline, who retired after eight years leading the district.

The board is expected to move quickly to ensure leadership continuity as the school system transitions to new administration.