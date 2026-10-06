Wyoming County Schools Close for Deep Cleaning After Reported Skin‑Related Health Concern

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. — Wyoming County Schools will close all schools Tuesday, Oct. 6, as officials take additional precautions following a reported “skin‑related health concern” affecting students. The Wyoming County Board of Education announced the closure Monday, saying the day will be used for an in‑depth cleaning of all school facilities to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

The district said Wyoming East High School and Westside High School will remain closed beyond Tuesday until ServPro completes all required cleaning and the Wyoming County Health Department provides further guidance. All extracurricular activities — including games, practices, and school‑related events — are canceled countywide for Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

The Board of Education emphasized that no official diagnosis has been made identifying the specific type of skin infection involved. Officials urged families not to rely on speculation circulating in the community and said they will only share information confirmed by health authorities.

Extracurricular activities at Wyoming East and Westside will remain suspended until further notice. The district said it understands the inconvenience the closures create but stressed that student and staff safety remains the top priority.

Wyoming County Schools will continue working with the county health department and ServPro and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Families with questions can contact the Wyoming County Schools Central Office at 304‑732‑6262.