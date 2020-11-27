Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest governor to test positive for the disease this year.

“Governor Mark Gordon received results today of a COVID-19 test that showed he is positive for the virus,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “He only has minor symptoms at this time and plans to continue working on behalf of Wyoming remotely.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also announced this year that they had been infected with the virus.

TRUMP SAYS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DELIVERIES WILL START NEXT WEEK

The announcement comes after new restrictions in the state limiting public gatherings as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have surged in recent weeks. However, no statewide mask mandate has been approved, despite calls from health officers in the state.

The Republican governor and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said Thursday that public gatherings will be limited to 25 people or fewer without restrictions. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 25% capacity with social distancing, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 50% capacity with social distancing.

“These measures are intended to assist our healthcare system in meeting unprecedented demands for services, assure that in-classroom education can continue, and importantly keep Wyoming’s people working and her businesses open,” Gordon said.

The new order went into effect Nov. 24, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Overall, the state has confirmed 26,677 COVID-19 cases and documented 4,084 probable cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Wyoming’s death toll has reached 215 fatalities and there are currently 226 people hospitalized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report