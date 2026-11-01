Soul’d Up Restaurant & Catering is a locally owned soul food restaurant and community-centered business located in Beckley, West Virginia, founded by entrepreneur Yafeesa Johnson.

Soul’d Up was created with a vision much bigger than serving delicious food. It’s about bringing people together, creating memorable experiences, celebrating culture, and building something meaningful within our community.

At Soul’d Up, we specialize in homemade, Southern-inspired comfort food prepared with love. From traditional soul food favorites to creative signature dishes, our goal is to provide quality meals that make our customers feel like family.

Beyond the kitchen, Soul’d Up offers catering services, private events, live entertainment, themed dining experiences, and community gatherings. Whether it’s our popular R&B Bingo nights, live music, brunch events, or special celebrations, we strive to create an atmosphere where people can eat, laugh, connect, and make lasting memories.

Our mission extends beyond food and entertainment. We believe in giving back, empowering young people, and creating opportunities for positive change. One of our goals is to develop youth mentorship programs focused on leadership, life skills, civic engagement, health awareness, and personal development.

Giving back is also deeply personal. Part of our larger mission includes supporting ATRX syndrome research in honor of my grandson.

As the founder, I understand that entrepreneurship isn’t always easy. Building Soul’d Up has required sacrifice, long hours, resilience, and an unwavering belief in my vision. But every challenge reminds me why I started.

Soul’d Up isn’t just a restaurant. It’s a dream turned into reality, a gathering place for the community, and a legacy I’m determined to build.

Our slogan says it best:

“Soul’d Up… Guaranteed to Be Soul’d Out!”