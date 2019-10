This is Tanaka’s fourth postseason start against Houston, the most postseason starts by any pitcher against the Astros in club history. The Astros beat him in the 2015 Wild Card Game (2ER/5IP) and in Game 1 of the 2017 ALCS (2ER/6IP), while Tanaka won Game 5 of the 2017 ALCS (0ER/7IP).