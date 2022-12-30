Year in Review: From Completed Projects to New Beginnings West Virginia Department of Transportation Looks Back at 2022

During 2022, WVDOH continued the expansion of its capabilities of work completed by its own crews; paving with its own pavers, drilling with its own drills, and completing types of work not previously attempted — such as the restoration of the historic Carrollton Covered Bridge. The bridge, badly damaged by arson, saw new life thanks to the careful work of WVDOH’s own District 7 Bridge crews. Expanding capabilities on paving and drilling does not replace the work of its contracting partners, but allows the Division to gain ground on previously underfunded projects. Work completed with WVDOH’s own crews comes at a significant cost savings and allows the Division the flexibility to schedule crucial projects, such as those along school bus routes, more quickly.



WVDOT was recognized for several awards in 2022, including;Regional America’s Transportation Award at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. The award was presented for Operations Excellence for the Oakwood RCUT project, which opened to traffic in late summer 2021.2022 ENR Mid-Atlantic Owner of the Year Award. The award cited innovation and creativity throughout the region as well as contributions to the community. Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science named WVDOH as its Employer of the Year, citing a strong Co-Op program which helps students transition from college to gainful employment and a tuition reimbursement program which helps students achieve their educational goals. WVDOT was also recognized at the Annual American Society of Civil Engineers Student Chapter Technical Conference in Beckley by faculty and engineering students at WVU Tech for its partnership and Co-Op program. In 2022, WVDOH responded to 12,126 citizen requests for information about specific roads and projects. Citizens can receive answers to their questions by calling 1-833-WVROADS, where they will receive a response within seven days letting them know the status of projects on the roads that matter most to them.