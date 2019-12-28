59 F
Zach Randolph announces retirement after 17-year career

By WWNR
Zach Randolph has announced his retirement, ending a 17-year NBA career.

Nicknamed Z-Bo, the big man was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 19th overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft out of Michigan State.

Randolph, 38, ends his career with 18,578 points and 10,208 rebounds.

“I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Randolph was a two-time All-Star and won the league’s Most Improved Player Award following the 2003-04 season.

Besides Portland, Randolph played for the New York Knicks, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. He last played in March 2018 and was not with a team this season.

Randolph earned a negative reputation in the early part of his career, but found a home and success in Memphis. He played for the Grizzlies for eight seasons and epitomized the team’s “Grit and Grind” mantra during a run in which Memphis made the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons.





