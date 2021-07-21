ZERO COVID-19-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED OVER WEEKEND

“We’re still not out of the woods, we know that,” Gov. Justice added. “We’ve lost 2,919 folks in West Virginia, we still have a little over 1,000 active cases, and we’ve still got a bunch of folks in our hospitals and ICUs. But we have come a long, long way, West Virginia.



“We have been the miracle of our nation; a state that was labeled the most vulnerable of all the states, and yet, you’ve led the way over and over,” Gov. Justice continued. “We jumped out ahead of everybody with our vaccination rates because we identified that this disease attacks the elderly and we moved. You have a lot to be really proud of.



“Now, we don’t want to drop our guard, and we want to continue to get more and more folks vaccinated. But today is a big day of celebration and I could not be any happier. I congratulate all the medical experts, the healthcare community, all the first responders, our National Guard, and everyone who has stepped up over and over again.



“Let’s hope and pray that this will become the new normal as we go forward and we’ll get a lot more days like today, and that eventually we’ll be able to extinguish this killer.”