Zion Williamson of New Orleans Pelicans will miss preseason finale with knee soreness

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that rookie Zion Williamson will miss the team’s final preseason game because of right knee soreness.

The Pelicans traveled to New York to take on the Knicks on Friday, but Williamson did not make the trip. The team said Williamson will stay in New Orleans to undergo further testing.

No timetable for a possible return was given.

Williamson has appeared in all four Pelicans’ preseason games averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while playing 27.3 minutes a night.

In summer league, Williamson only played eight minutes for the Pelicans after suffering a minor left knee bruise. The team shut him down after the first game for precautionary measures.

Williamson hadn’t missed any time in training camp and was seen walking around Pelicans’ practice on Wednesday afternoon.

While at Duke last season, Williamson suffered a mild right knee sprain when his sneaker gave out seconds into a game against North Carolina. He missed six games total.