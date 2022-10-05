PIPESTEM, WV – In the fall, as the forests of West Virginia come alive with spectacular colors, the

most exciting way to experience the fall foliage is ziplining through the mountains and over the gorges at West Virginia’s Pipestem State Park.

Cooler fall temperatures have now replaced the heat of summer — making it the very best time of the year for ziplining. Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours are open through the end of October and take visitors flying 300 feet in the air from tree to tree under a canopy of colored leaves. The ziplines offer breathtaking views as visitors sail on lines that cross over the Bluestone River Gorge three times at speeds up to 50 mph. There are 9 ziplines that reach 1,700 feet in length.

The forests at Pipestem are filled with deciduous trees – predominantly oaks and maples – that explode with rich colors of red, orange and yellow. They enhance the many beautiful vistas all around Pipestem State Park.

The Pipestem Adventure Zone, another fun venue that is walking distance from the zipline site, offers many exciting pursuits in the fall — based on reservations made 48 hours in advance for a group of 4 or more. The Adventure Zone allows visitors to enjoy axe throwing, laser tag, electric motor assisted bikes, drone flying, skeet shooting, disc golf and remote-control cars. View all of the activities available at www.pipestemadventures.com.

In addition to ziplining and the Adventure Zone activities, visitors can enjoy other adventures at Pipestem such as hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding during the fall season.

Serious whitewater rafters look forward to 6 weekends in September and October when they can take on the challenge of rafting on the Gauley River with the experts at Ace Adventure Resort. Ace is located adjacent to the state’s only National Park – the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. During this distinct time of year, the dam at Summersville Lake is released, creating guaranteed flow on the Gauley River. The river consists of 2 distinct sections –The Upper and Lower Gauley – and each is typically run separately as a full day trip.

Ziplining in October and many other extraordinary adventure opportunities await you at Pipestem and the surrounding areas. Take the opportunity to experience the beauty of the season.

Pipestem ziplining and other activities can be booked by calling 1-833-WV-Parks (1-833-987-2757) or visiting www.wvstateparks.com. Some activities require advanced reservations and other considerations. For information and reservations for whitewater rafting, contact Ace Adventure Resorts at 800-787-3982 or visit www.aceraft.com.