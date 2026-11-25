

BECKLEY, W.Va. — First Guaranty Bank is asking a federal judge to revise a judgment against Greenbrier Hotel LLC to reflect about $54.3 million in debt and interest on a pandemic-era loan.

U.S. District Judge Frank Volk ruled for the bank on Nov. 18. The ruling put the amount owed at more than $52 million, including the $35 million loan principal and accrued interest.

The bank says additional interest brought the outstanding balance to about $54.3 million as of Nov. 20. It also asked the court to keep the case open to address attorney fees and costs.

The Greenbrier said it disagrees with the ruling and is reviewing its legal options, including a possible appeal. The loan was issued in 2020 through the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program.