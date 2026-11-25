

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — FEMA has approved $150,000 to help update a regional disaster mitigation plan covering Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pocahontas and Webster counties.

The Region 4 Planning and Development Council coordinates planning for the five counties. Its hazard mitigation plan helps communities identify ways to reduce future disaster damage and maintain eligibility for certain federal funding.

FEMA also approved nearly $700,000 for the West Virginia Department of Emergency Management to cover state management costs related to severe storms on July 21 and 22. The West Virginia awards are part of a broader package of nearly $25 million across several states and Washington, D.C.