

OAK HILL, W.Va. — The 24th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal will offer free meals Thursday, Nov. 26, at nine pickup sites in and around Fayette County.

According to the city of Oak Hill, people picking up 11 meals or fewer can come without a reservation. Meals are first-come, first-served while supplies last. Organizers previously set an Oct. 31 advance-order deadline for groups requesting 12 meals or more.

10:30 a.m. to noon

Oak Hill — Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Ave.

Smithers — Smithers Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane.

Kincaid — SALS Raines Building, about one mile south of the Kincaid post office on Route 61.

Beards Fork — SALS Community Center, 1862 Beards Fork Road.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pax — Town of Pax Gym, 37 School St.

Gauley Bridge — SALS Regina Three Rivers Apartments, 194 Scrabble Creek Road.

Mount Hope — Mount Hope Community Center, 518 Main St.

Ansted — Midland Trail Community Center, 118 Church St.

Meadow Bridge — Good News Outreach Center, 372 Sewell Creek Road.

City of Oak Hill event details