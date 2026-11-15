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Our Communiversity Today – Season 2, Episode 31

Kellie Gunnoe

Sponsored by

Pendleton Community Bank - Bank anytime, anywhere Cucumber & Company
Kellie Gunnoe

Kellie Gunnoe

Executive Director, Raleigh County United for Prevention

Raleigh County UP is a community coalition committed to preventing youth substance use in Raleigh County. Through collaboration, education, and early prevention, we support healthy development and create stronger foundations for families, neighborhoods, and future generations.

Ensuring that voices of more than 12 community sectors are at the table, we work within seven individual and environmental strategies to bring community level change.

Kellie’s first appearance on Our Communiversity Today: Season 1, Episode 2

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