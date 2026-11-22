Our Communiversity Today – Season 2, Episode 32, Part 1
Kent Leonhardt
WV Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt
WV Department of Agriculture
- Phone (304) 558-3200
- Email kleonhardt@wvda.us
- Website agriculture.wv.gov
- Follow Facebook | Instagram
The WVDA is responsible for supporting, regulating and promoting agriculture across West Virginia. At its core, the WVDA works to protect plant, animal and human health and ensure a safe food supply through scientific testing inspections and regulatory programs. The Department also focuses on growing the state’s agricultural economy by supporting farmers, agribusinesses and local food systems.