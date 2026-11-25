

THURMOND, W.Va. — The National Park Service has suspended planned demolitions in Thurmond and Prince for at least 30 days while a federal lawsuit over the work moves forward.

A filing Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia disclosed that the agency directed its contractor to suspend work. The contract covers 12 structures, including the Prince Brothers General Store and 10 buildings in Thurmond. The suspension may be extended.

The town of Thurmond and the New River Gorge Historical Society sued last week and asked a judge to halt the work. The plaintiffs want time for further review and for potential leasing or redevelopment partners to come forward.

The Park Service has described the demolitions as part of a larger $36 million investment that also includes rehabilitation of historic buildings and infrastructure work. The lawsuit remains pending.