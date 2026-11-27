CHARLESTON, W.Va. — S&P Global Ratings raised West Virginia’s general obligation bond rating from AA- to AA, the state’s first such upgrade from the agency in 15 years, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday.

S&P cited the state’s budget management, recurring surpluses, strong reserves and declining debt and pension obligations in its Nov. 23 report, according to the governor’s office. West Virginia collected about $371 million more than projected in fiscal year 2026. Its rainy day and personal income tax reserves totaled about $2 billion, or roughly 35% of annual general fund revenue.

The upgrade also improved ratings on state appropriation debt and certain bonds issued by 17 county boards of education through the state’s Municipal Bond Commission program.

Separately, Moody’s Ratings reaffirmed West Virginia’s Aa2 general obligation bond rating and kept its outlook positive, citing the state’s financial performance, conservative budgeting and opportunities to diversify its economy, according to the governor’s office.

A higher credit rating can lower interest costs when governments issue bonds for infrastructure and other long-term projects. Any savings depend on when the bonds are issued and market conditions at the time.