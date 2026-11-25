

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Parkways Authority expects about 719,000 toll transactions on the West Virginia Turnpike from Nov. 24 through Nov. 29, with the heaviest traffic expected on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The authority projects about 155,000 transactions Sunday, Nov. 29, and about 153,000 Wednesday, Nov. 25. The 88-mile toll road runs between Charleston and Princeton.

Parkways officials expect the heaviest traffic between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and suggest traveling outside those hours when possible. Live traffic cameras, road conditions and incident reports are available through WV 511.