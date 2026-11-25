

WASHINGTON — Freedom and Feathers, two turkeys raised on a Pendleton County farm, received presidential Thanksgiving pardons from President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The birds were raised by Scott and Becky Rightsell at Deans Gap Farm under the direction of National Turkey Federation Chairwoman Christy Puffenbarger, who works for Aviagen Turkey in Lewisburg. The public voted online to choose which bird would appear at the White House ceremony, and Freedom took the spotlight. Both turkeys are headed to Texas A&M University.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Jim Justice said the ceremony brought attention to West Virginia’s turkey farmers. The National Turkey Federation made its first Thanksgiving turkey presentation to President Harry Truman in 1947. The first formal White House turkey pardon came in 1989 under President George H.W. Bush.