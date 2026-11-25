

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is accepting applications from nonprofits that want to award scholarships under the new Federal Scholarship Tax Credit. Organizations applying for the state’s initial list of approved providers have until Dec. 9.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, eligible taxpayers may claim a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 annually for qualifying cash contributions to approved scholarship organizations. The IRS says spouses filing jointly may qualify for up to $3,400 combined if both make qualifying contributions and meet federal requirements.

Approved nonprofits will use donations to award scholarships to eligible K–12 students. Qualifying expenses can include tutoring, books, special education services and private school tuition. Public school students can also qualify for covered expenses.

Nonprofits can apply through the West Virginia Tax Division’s MyTaxes portal. The application is listed under “Other Business Services.” The state expects to submit its initial list to the IRS in mid-December.