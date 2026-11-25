

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Patrick Morrisey and first lady Denise Morrisey are inviting the public to the State Capitol on Tuesday, Dec. 1, for the annual Joyful Night celebration and lighting of West Virginia’s Christmas tree.

The free event will take place at the Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East. The public can arrive at 5:30 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 6 p.m., according to the governor’s office.

WOWK Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins will host. The program features Putnam County high school band students and the Rock Branch Elementary School Choir. The Mountaineer Challenge Academy will present the colors, and Cadet Cole Prete will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

After the tree lighting, families can go to the Culture Center for cookies, hot cocoa and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.